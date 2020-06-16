June 16, 2020

Students abroad can transfer credits and study in Cyprus

The Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education (DIPAE) announced this month that students on undergraduate university programmes  abroad can continue their studies in Cyprus.

This means students can complete their studies and earn a degree from a Cypriot university after having attended courses corresponding to at least 60 ECTS (i.e. one year of study).

The University of Nicosia (UNic) is already accepting applications for new candidates and transfer students to its more than 100 conventional on-campus and online programmes of study, at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral level. The practice of transferring credits from universities abroad has been in place since the university’s inception with many students successfully transferring and graduating over the years.

Students benefit from a choice of language of instruction, Greek or English, in most programmes of study, as well as flexibility in the mode of study (full-time or part-time) and in the schedule of courses of conventional on-campus programmes (morning, afternoon, evening).

Registrations for the new academic year 2020-2021, which begins on September 28, have already begun and those interested can contact the department of admissions at 22-841528 and [email protected]



