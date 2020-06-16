June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teenager wanted in school burglary

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police are looking for a 15-year-old male in connection with burglary and theft at a high school in Geroskipou, it was announced on Tuesday.

The incident happened on April 9 at 11am. Notified by the school’s alarm police rushed to the Ayia Paraskevi high school to find the window of the deputy head’s ground-floor office broken.

Officers determined that two laptops valued at €800 were missing.

Evidence, including genetic material and fingerprints, pointed to the involvement of the 15-year-old boy who is now wanted.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued, police said.



