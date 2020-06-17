46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Hellenic Bank

At the 46th Annual General Meeting (the “EGS”) of the Shareholders of the Hellenic Bank of the Public Company Ltd (the “Bank”), which took place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, attended in person, via teleconference and with authorized representatives, 73 shareholders represented 381,162,532 shares, ie 92.33% of the total issued share capital of the Bank.
- Study and approval of the management report for the year ended December 31, 2019
EGS examined and approved the Management Report for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Ordinary Resolution 1 was approved by ballot as follows:
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
380,995,784
shares 0
shares 380,995,784
shares
- Study and approval of the financial statements and the report of the auditors for the year that ended on December 31, 2019
The EGS examined and approved the Financial Statements and the audit report for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Ordinary Resolution 2 was approved by ballot as follows:
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
380,995,784
shares 0
shares 380,995,784
shares
- Study and approval of the report on the remuneration policy for the year 2019 and determination of the remuneration of the members of the board of directors for the year 2020 at the same levels as the previous year
EGS examined and approved the Remuneration Policy Report for the year 2019 and determined the remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors for the year 2020 at the same levels as the previous year.
Ordinary Resolution 3 was approved by ballot as follows:
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
378.177.931
shares 2,817,853
shares 380,995,784
shares
- Determining the remuneration of the Chairman and the members of the Transformation Committee of the Board of Directors
The EGS examined and approved the Remuneration of the Chairman and the members of the Transformation Committee of the Board of Directors.
Ordinary Resolution 4 was approved by ballot as follows:
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
366,381,553
shares 12,438,000
shares 378,819,553
shares
5 (a). Reappointment of KPMG Ltd as Bank Auditors for the Year 2020
EGS examined and approved the redefinition of KPMG Ltd as Bank auditors for the year 2020.
The Ordinary Resolution 5 (a) was approved by ballot as follows:
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
380,995,784
shares 0
shares 380,995,784
shares
5 (b). Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Bank to determine the remuneration of auditors
The EGS examined and approved the Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Bank to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
The Ordinary Resolution 5 (b) was approved by ballot as follows:
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
380,995,784
shares 0
shares 380,995,784
shares
- Reappointment / appointment of board of directors
The results of the ballot for the usual 6 (a) – 6 (p) resolutions are listed below:
6 (a). Reappointment of Mr. Stephen John Albutt as Board of Directors
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
368,030,043
shares 12,595,622
shares 380,625,665
shares
6 (b). Reappointment of Mr. Marco Comastri as Managing Director
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
359,500.618
shares 21,125,047
shares 380,625,665
shares
6 (c). Reappointment of Mrs. Irena A. Georgiadou as administrative board member
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
26.145.754
shares 354,825,625
shares 380,971,379
shares
6 (d). Reappointment of Mr. Lars Kramer as Board of Directors
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
380,958,039
shares 0
shares 380,958,039
shares
6 (e). Reappointment of Mr. Kristofer Richard Kraus as Managing Director
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
380,655,364
shares 0
shares 380,655,364
shares
6 (f). Reappointment of Mr. Marios Maratheftis as board member
Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted
359,843,312
shares 21,114,727
shares 380,958,039
shares
6 (g). Redefining
