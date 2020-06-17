46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Hellenic Bank

At the 46th Annual General Meeting (the “EGS”) of the Shareholders of the Hellenic Bank of the Public Company Ltd (the “Bank”), which took place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, attended in person, via teleconference and with authorized representatives, 73 shareholders represented 381,162,532 shares, ie 92.33% of the total issued share capital of the Bank.

Study and approval of the management report for the year ended December 31, 2019

EGS examined and approved the Management Report for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Ordinary Resolution 1 was approved by ballot as follows:

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

380,995,784

shares 0

shares 380,995,784

shares

Study and approval of the financial statements and the report of the auditors for the year that ended on December 31, 2019

The EGS examined and approved the Financial Statements and the audit report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Ordinary Resolution 2 was approved by ballot as follows:

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

380,995,784

shares 0

shares 380,995,784

shares

Study and approval of the report on the remuneration policy for the year 2019 and determination of the remuneration of the members of the board of directors for the year 2020 at the same levels as the previous year

EGS examined and approved the Remuneration Policy Report for the year 2019 and determined the remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors for the year 2020 at the same levels as the previous year.

Ordinary Resolution 3 was approved by ballot as follows:

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

378.177.931

shares 2,817,853

shares 380,995,784

shares

Determining the remuneration of the Chairman and the members of the Transformation Committee of the Board of Directors

The EGS examined and approved the Remuneration of the Chairman and the members of the Transformation Committee of the Board of Directors.

Ordinary Resolution 4 was approved by ballot as follows:

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

366,381,553

shares 12,438,000

shares 378,819,553

shares

5 (a). Reappointment of KPMG Ltd as Bank Auditors for the Year 2020

EGS examined and approved the redefinition of KPMG Ltd as Bank auditors for the year 2020.

The Ordinary Resolution 5 (a) was approved by ballot as follows:

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

380,995,784

shares 0

shares 380,995,784

shares

5 (b). Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Bank to determine the remuneration of auditors

The EGS examined and approved the Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Bank to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

The Ordinary Resolution 5 (b) was approved by ballot as follows:

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

380,995,784

shares 0

shares 380,995,784

shares

Reappointment / appointment of board of directors

The results of the ballot for the usual 6 (a) – 6 (p) resolutions are listed below:

6 (a). Reappointment of Mr. Stephen John Albutt as Board of Directors

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

368,030,043

shares 12,595,622

shares 380,625,665

shares

6 (b). Reappointment of Mr. Marco Comastri as Managing Director

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

359,500.618

shares 21,125,047

shares 380,625,665

shares

6 (c). Reappointment of Mrs. Irena A. Georgiadou as administrative board member

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

26.145.754

shares 354,825,625

shares 380,971,379

shares

6 (d). Reappointment of Mr. Lars Kramer as Board of Directors

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

380,958,039

shares 0

shares 380,958,039

shares

6 (e). Reappointment of Mr. Kristofer Richard Kraus as Managing Director

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

380,655,364

shares 0

shares 380,655,364

shares

6 (f). Reappointment of Mr. Marios Maratheftis as board member

Number of shares voted in favor Number of shares voted against Total number of shares voted

359,843,312

shares 21,114,727

shares 380,958,039

shares

6 (g). Redefining

