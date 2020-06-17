June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

A home for Jenny

By CM Guest Columnist00

Jenny′s Story

Hi,

I am Jenny and I was dumped outside a school on 16 of November 2018.

I was so scared, stressed and tired that I just lied down helpless until my rescuers came along and got me with care and took me to the vets where I stayed there for a while so they can check me thoroughly. Thankfully, I was only neglected and weak .

Now I am at 2ndchance dogs centre where I feel safe and happy and loved!

 

Character & Temperament

I am a human orientated doggy I love to be around people.

I am very laid back and calm. I am eager to learn and train to get new skills.

I have a special kind of skill, my careers and my trainers say that i can climb and jump very easily.

So,  a home with a secure garden and fences would be ideal for me. What i want to tell you is that because I’m a working dog and extremely clever i just need a family to feel my own ,I’m a GSD and i will be always devoted to you.

Ideal Home for Jenny

I would love to be part of a family, a human to keep company and be his or her shadow around the house, I would love a big garden and a couch to call my own. I would love to attend training classes to attend new skills. A home that could help me learn how to be social around other dogs as I don’t trust other dogs and like to keep to my self.

 

Will you be Jenny’s hero ?

https://www.2ndchancedogs.org/details/187/jenny/?id=187



