June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Around 7,000 passengers passed through airport in first week

By Andria Kades
Thermal camera at Larnaca airport

There were 85 flights with around 7,000 passengers to and from Larnaca airport in the first week after it resumed operations on June 9, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to Hermes Airport data reported by CNA, from June 9-15 there were 42 flights to Cyprus carrying 2,950 passengers and 43 flights departing with 4,039 passengers.

Airports on the island were closed on March 21 as part of government measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Though repatriation flights were permitted, commercial flights were barred until June 9.

In total there were 19 repatriation flights during the specific time period with 1,266 passengers. Nine were arrivals with 618 people and 10 were departures with 608 people to countries including Egypt, Qatar, Romania, South Agrica, Ukraine and the UK. The airlines which carried out the flights were Blue Air, Carpatair, Cyprus Airways, Egypt Air, Sky Up and Wizz Air UK.

Commercial flights to Cyprus came from Athens, Thessaloniki, Sophia, Budapest, Varna, Vienna and Vilnius.

 



