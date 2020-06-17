June 17, 2020

Coronavirus: new schemes for economic recovery worth €150m

By Andria Kades01

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a slew of measures set to support the economy until October in light of the coronavirus pandemic budgeted at €150 million.

This marks the third batch of support schemes the government is rolling out with Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides calling this phase one of recovery.

“This is the largest economic support package that has ever been prepared in Cyprus,” he said during a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

The first scheme concerns hotel units and other accommodation for tourists, while the second offers support for businesses that are linked to tourism such as car rentals.

The third scheme concerns businesses that have suffered a 40 per cent loss in turnover in June and July as well as 35 per cent in August.

The fourth scheme will have government support measures for businesses that have their operations suspended due to the pandemic while the fifth scheme relates to unemployed persons.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said companies which receive government support are forbidden from firing anyone or reducing their working hours unless the employee consents.

So far, very few complaints have reached the ministry, she said.

According to Petrides, so far 26,000 businesses have been helped by the government support measures.

More later



