June 17, 2020

Coronavirus: No new cases, for second day running (Updated)

By Peter Michael0478

No new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Wednesday, leaving the total of confirmed cases at 985.

It was the second day in a row that no cases were reported.

A total of 1,210 tests were processed on Wednesday, including 132 from repatriated individuals and passengers, 324 from tests conducted on private initiative, 270 from the school environment and one from hairdressers, beauticians and restaurant workers.

Nine tests were processed from a sampling of 10,000 workers that started working during the second and third phases of relaxation measures.

The health ministry added another 14 were processed from a group of 820 employees of the labour and welfare ministry.

Twenty-six were processed from contact tracing, 204 from state hospital laboratories, and 230 from individuals referred by the personal doctor.

Two people being treated at Famagusta general hospital, the reference hospital.

One more person was discharged from the reference hospital earlier in the day.

Two more remain in intensive care at Nicosia general hospital.  One is intubated and the other is off the ventilator.

One more patient is being treated a Nicosia general hospital for the virus as well, the ministry said.

 



