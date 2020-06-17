Coronavirus: Opposition parties say they may propose amendments to bill on fines

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said on Wednesday he expects a bill on fines for violations of coronavirus protocols to be tabled in parliament on Friday, but opposition parties at the House legal affairs committee said they need to meet one more time to discuss the bill ahead of the House session.

Last week, Savvides said the new draft would divide businesses into four categories based on their size, and the fines would range from €750 to €4000 out-of-court fines in the case of a first violation.

“The fine will double in the case of a second violation, and triple in the case of a third violation,” he said.

“I believe, based on what I have heard from the parliament, that a satisfactory majority [to pass the bill is reached,” Savvides said, speaking after the House legal affairs committee meeting. “This picture emerged last Friday, so we proceeded with this bill. I hope and call on the parliament to pass the bill as soon as possible.”

Despite lauding the revisions after the committee meeting, opposition parties said the committee would need to meet one more time to discuss the bill ahead of it going to MPs to vote.

“The revised proposal from the justice ministry has changed for the better,” said main opposition Akel MP, Aristos Damianou.

He said the first draft was ‘destructive’ for businesses, as it failed to consider the size of each business.

However, he added the committee expressed some concerns over the new draft bill. Specifically, “there are issues with the ceiling placed on fines.”

Damianou said there is a chance the parliamentary parties could put forward some amendments for the bill.

“Concerns also arose on the processes which lead to suspending business operations,” he said.

Last week Savvides said, police will have two choices. They will be allowed to issue on-the-spot notices to stop operations if businesses break protocols. Owners will be able to take the issue up with the minister.

The police can also seek a court order to shut down businesses breaking the protocols without filing a criminal case for the fine or jail time, Savvides said.

Damianou said they want to be sure the processes being followed are legal and will be able to stand if taken to court.

He said Akel MPs will be meeting on Thursday, and there was a chance they would put forward some amendments to the bill.

Opposition Diko MP, Christiana Erotokritou said the party will meet to discuss the bill and will also potentially submit some amendments.

The bill’s latest iteration, presented last Friday foresees that businesses up to 50 square metres, will be fined €750 for a first violation, €1,500 for a second, and €3,000 for a third violation.

Businesses from 51 square metres to 100 square metres will be fined €1,500 for the first violation, €3,000 for the second, and €6,000 for the third.

The revision also says businesses from 101 square metres to 200 square metres will be fined €2,000 for the first violation, €4,000 for the second, and €8,000 for the third.

Businesses 201 square metres and up will be fined €4,000 for the first violation, €8,000 for the second violation, and €16,000 for the third.





