Coronavirus: president to meet scientists over virus data

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the scientific advisory team on Friday to evaluate the latest coronavirus data coming from the phase-three lifting of restrictions, which began at the start of the month, and included reopening airports.

Phase 3 also included the reopening of malls, swimming pools, ports, kindergartens, open-air cinemas and theatres, and the internal areas of restaurants and hotels with crowd and health protocols.

Crossing points between the two sides opened last week for cars, allowing Turkish Cypriot workers, people needing medical treatment, plus Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in the north to cross amid some controversy over the date for fully lifting movement restrictions.

The scientific teams from both sides were to discuss the crossings on Wednesday by teleconference and report back to the decision-makers even though the ‘government’ in the north has taken a unilateral decision – sidelining the two leaders – to open the checkpoints from July 1, the same day it opens Tymbou (Ercan) airport to flights from Turkey.

The third round of relaxations was to go on until July 14 but positive epidemiological results cut that short to June 24 when phase four could be set to begin, depending on what advice the scientific team will impart to the president on Friday.

Though the specifics of a phase four have not been announced in detail, the health minister earlier in the month mentioned theatres and cinemas being able to open at the beginning of August whereas festivals, concerts, christening and wedding receptions and graduation ceremonies will not be allowed until September 1.

Phase four could also include gatherings of up to 50 people indoors or up to 100 people outdoors, provided that health protocols are followed as regards the maximum number of persons per square metre.

In August this number was set to rise again to 75 people indoors or up to 150 people outside. Crowd limits could be lifted from September 1.

Over the past few weeks, the number of confirmed cases has remained in single digits and on several days has registered zero new cases.

According to one member of the scientific team, Constantinos Tsioutis, assistant professor of pathology at the European University of Cyprus and a pathologist specialising in infectious disease control, the burning issues for evaluation on Friday will be tourism, airports and crossings.

He told CNA the plan was for testing on arrivals from the ‘safe countries’ list to end on June 20.

“We will discuss the situation in view of tourism wave we expect,” he said.

Asked about the crossings, he said there was a specialised section within the scientific team who were focused on that aspect.

Tsioutis said the epidemiological picture in Cyprus was “very good” recently.

“This shows that the people of Cyprus know what measures they need to take to protect themselves and those around them. We are optimistic that people will continue to implement them so that we can slowly return to normality but under the safe conditions we have now,” he added.





