June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service rescue man who fell into septic tank

By Gina Agapiou01

The fire brigade said Wednesday they rescued a person who fell into a septic tank the previous day, while they responded to 56 calls.

Between 6am on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday, the service responded to 28 calls for help, 14 calls concerning fires, ten for special services and four fake calls.

Among their main responses, was the extinguishment of the fire that broke out between Ayios Amvrosios and Kivides area at 10.45am on Tuesday. The game and fauna service and three vehicles of the fire brigade helped extinguish the fire. It destroyed about 7,000 square metres of wild vegetation, carob, and coniferous trees.

Later that day, the service rescued a person who fell into a 12-metre-deep septic tank of a rural home near Ayios Nicolaos church in Chrysospiliotissa street in Kato Deftera village, Nicosia. The lid of the tank had collapsed, and the person fell into raw sewage. Police and the Lakatamia fire brigade used a rescue vehicle and the Arizona Vortex (AZV) rescue gear to retrieve them from the pit.

The person received first aid and an ambulance took them to the A&E of Nicosia general hospital.

An hour later two fire engines extinguished a fire that broke out in two cars parked in the yard of a house in Silikou village in Limassol. Another two fire engines responded to a call at 2.39pm and rescued a person trapped in their car after a traffic accident in Nikeas street. The vehicle had fallen in a five-metre-deep cliff into an olive tree field. The driver was transferred to A&E ward at Limassol hospital.

On Tuesday night, the brigade extinguished a fire that broke out at 11.30pm in a vehicle parked near a football field in Agglisides village. Some trees of a nearby residence were affected from the fire, while the vehicle suffered extensive damages.

Police are investigating the causes of the fires.



Related posts

Coronavirus: new schemes for economic recovery worth €150m

Andria Kades

Road deaths up 6.1% in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Items worth more than €60,000 stolen from Limassol apartment

Annette Chrysostomou

Two wanted in connection with embezzling from employer

Annette Chrysostomou

Two bookings from over 500 checks on premises

Annette Chrysostomou

Egg donor companies operating in a grey area

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign