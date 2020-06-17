Five remanded in Limassol drugs bust

Five suspects were remanded by Limassol district court for two days on Wednesday, after a drug bust late Tuesday night, police said.

Police arrested three men (31, 27, and 26) and two women (35 and 23), after the police drug squad, Ykan, received a tipoff that the three men were growing cannabis and running a laboratory creating illegal drugs.

Just before midnight, the 31-year-old was spotted by police visiting two homes in Limassol, and then heading towards Larnaca. There he met another individual in the village of Pyla, with a Turkish Cypriot licence plate.

Police saw the 31-year-old receiving a package, and then leave for Limassol.

Officers attempted to stop him for checks near Zygi. He attempted to flee the scene and hit into a police car.

The suspect attempted to then flee on foot, after exiting his vehicle and shoving an officer. He was eventually stopped and arrested.

During investigations on his car, police found and seized the package he received in Pyla as evidence. Police said the package contained pieces of paper, and a paper cylinder with brown dust and a plastic container.

The plastic container had five more plastic bags in it with an unknown substance, and three more containers with Ph indicators.

Police also monitored the homes the 31-year-old went to in Limassol, where they saw the 23-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man exiting the flat the 31-year-old had visited and throwing away bags.

They went to a vehicle and were stopped by police. During a police search methamphetamines were found on the 26-year-old, a large knife in the vehicle, a crowbar, and two vials with unknown substances.

When questioned, the 23-year-old said she was a friend of the 31-year-old, and the items she threw in the bin were his.

Police said initial examination of the items suggest they were used in making drugs.

The court heard a 27-year-old suspect involved in the case is the roommate of the 26-year-old. Police stopped him as well in the night, and found €2,565 on him, which he could not explain to authorities.

Police also searched his home outside Limassol, and found large planters with potting soil, which he also could not explain.

Another woman, 35, was also arrested during police investigations.

The 31-year-old was seen visiting her home, and upon a search, the drug squad found a small amount of methamphetamines on her.

She did not allow police to search her home.

The court heard that 33 more testimonies are expected to be received in this case, and there will be five more property searches.

All were remanded for two-days due by the court, and they will appear on June 19 for a further remand.

The court decided on a two-day remand, because they were unable to find a translator for the 35-year-old woman. Four of the suspects are foreigners, while the fifth is Cypriot.





