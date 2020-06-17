June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five suspects remanded over 72kg drug haul

By Peter Michael00
Five people were remanded in custody for two days by the Limassol district court on Wednesday, following a drug bust in Limassol and Larnaca last month, when 72kg of cannabis were discovered in containers.

The five suspects, three men and two women (ages 31, 26, 27, 45, and 23), have been arrested over the past month in connection with the case.

The suspects are being investigated for illegally importing and possessing drugs with intent to supply and conspiring to commit a crime.

The cannabis was found on May 27 after police received a tip-off that four containers arriving at Limassol port from Greece contained drugs. Police swapped the drugs with similar looking substances and the warehouse in Zakaki was monitored.

A request filed to the court for an eight-day remand was lowered to two, following a court decision.

A translator was not available for four of the individuals, who are from different countries.  The fifth suspect is Cypriot.

 



