June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Four arrested in connection with illegal entry

By Gina Agapiou01

Police arrested two illegal immigrants early on Wednesday in Nicosia, while two others were arrested for assisting the individuals to enter or remain on the island.

Two young men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested at 12.30am on Wednesday after police stopped their car for a check and spotted two foreigners, aged 29 and 22, who appeared to have entered the country illegally. A fifth man was also in the car and managed to escape on foot.

The four men are held into custody to facilitate interrogations.



