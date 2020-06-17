June 17, 2020

Girl, 12, reported missing

By Gina Agapiou00
Laura Tokarova

Police on Wednesday issued a missing person bulletin for 12-year-old Laura Tokarova.

The girl has been missing from her home in Limassol since Tuesday. She is described as 1.60m tall with long black hair. When she went missing, she was wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt.

Whoever has any information on the missing girl, should contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the citizens’ line on 1460 or their nearest police station.



