June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Banking and Finance

Hellenic Bank AGM elects two new board members

By Andrew Rosenbaum023

By Andrew Rosenbaum and Kyriacos Iacovides

Two new members have been elected to the board of Hellenic Bank at the AGM on Tuesday, and two key board members were not re-elected, according to a statement released by the bank on Wednesday.

The former chairwoman of the Hellenic board, Irena Georgiades, who had stayed on as a board member after she was replaced, was voted off the board although she had put herself up for reappointment.

Andrew Charles Wynn, former chair of the Risk Committee, also failed to be re-appointed.

Two people who sought a place on the board failed to get elected: Zion Bahloul and Constantinos Iordanou.

A source at the bank said “said there is normality on the board as you can see from the voting, the majority of the shareholders voting together on the reappointments and appointments of new members.” Nearly all former directors were re-elected.

The bank issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that John Gregory Iossofides and Michalis Spanou had joined the board.

Iossofides was born in 1961. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics (major in Accounting, Secondary Economics) and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Executive MBA) from Monash University in Australia. In 2000, he joined Standard Chartered Bank CB) where he held the position of CEO and Regional Head. In 2009, he joined Mashreq Bank PSC, and in 2017, he joined Noor Bank PJSC in Dubai as Chief Executive Officer, from which he had resigned in 2019. He is also a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Noor Takaful Company Group.

Michalis Spanou was the Executive Director of Global Corporate Banking and Markets and is responsible for Large Corporate Banking, International Operations & International Corporate Banking, Shipping, Project Finance & Loan Syndication and Wealth & Markets at the Bank of Cyprus.



