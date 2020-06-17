June 17, 2020

Items worth more than €60,000 stolen from Limassol apartment

Thieves got away with items worth more than €60,000 from an apartment in Limassol on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the 41-year-old owner of the apartment reported that the break-in took place between 4.30pm and 7pm.

Various pieces of jewellery, among them diamonds, a watch, a laptop, a pair of shoes and 20 perfumes, items worth 62,650 in total were taken.

Limassol police are investigating the case.



