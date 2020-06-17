June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Neapolis University becomes member of European HE association

June 17, 2020

Neapolis University Paphos (NUP) announces that, as of May 2020, it is a full member of the European Association of Institutions in Higher Education.

“Participation in this very important and renowned European network of universities further strengthens the credibility of our university and reinforces its role as a provider of high quality educational services to its students, and of up to date and pioneering research,” rector of Neapolis University Paphos professor Pantelis Sklias said.

The association’s statutory objectives express and respond fully to the declared pillar of academic excellence and development of Neapolis University Paphos, constantly aiming at academic innovation and leadership, as well as applied knowledge and cutting-edge research, always for the benefit of its academic community.

 

 



