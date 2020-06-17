‘Nicosia working on easing tensions in region by actions not words’

Nicosia continues to work on an initiative aiming at de-escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean by moving from statements to actions, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

The minister was commenting on the results of Monday’s video conference between EU foreign ministers with the participation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Christodoulides told state broadcaster CyBC on Tuesday morning that EU High Representative Josep Borrell is expected to visit Cyprus and Greece possibly next week.

Borrell said on Monday after the video conference that tensions in the eastern Mediterranean were deepening, as Turkey continues to carry out gas drilling operations near Cyprus and Greece and the issue would be dealt with in the next foreign affairs council, on July 13.

Christodoulides said on Tuesday that the issues raised by the bloc as regards the area concerned Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean including the situation in Greece and Libya.

The next EU Foreign Affairs Council will be under the German EU Presidency.

On whether the government had great expectations from Monday’s meeting and a possible joint EU-US statement against Turkish provocation, Christodoulides said there was no such expectation.

He said the government has taken an initiative aimed at the de-escalation of situation in the eastern Mediterranean.

“We want to move past the stage of statements and on to specific actions,” he said.

He added that a dialogue is in place which is not public and that statements would be made in due time.

Main opposition Akel on Tuesday accused the government of creating expectations prior to the meeting of an announcement after the video conference on an initiative to de-escalate tensions in the eastern Mediterranean region and that there would be a strong transatlantic message to Turkey.

“In the end, there was no joint US-EU statement on Turkey, but unfortunately for us, too, Mr. Pompeo did not show the necessary interest in Turkish aggression against Cyprus and Greece,” Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said.

He said that, once again, the government raised the bar too high, but their expectations faltered along with those of the Cypriot people.

Kyprianou called on the government to stop pursuing this kind of foreign policy and stop trying to influence public opinion at home with loud announcements and by cultivating illusions about what’s to come. “We need to focus on how to stop Turkish provocation and aggression,” he said, adding that it is necessary to convince Turkey that she has a lot to gain from the right solution of the Cyprus problem.





