June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

No injuries as UK PM Johnson’s car shunted by security vehicle – witnesses (video)

By Reuters News Service078
Police officers detain a protester near the Houses of Parliament, after the departure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s car was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.

Johnson‘s office said no one had been injured.

The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.

Johnson, who returned to work at the end of April after recovering from a serious Covid-19 infection, had just finished his weekly question session in parliament.



Related posts

More than 600,000 lose work in UK as COVID hits jobs market

Reuters News Service

U.S. fighter jet crashes off English coast, pilot found dead

Reuters News Service

With a bit of oomph, Brexit deal feasible in July, says UK’s Johnson

Reuters News Service

Man arrested for urinating on memorial during London protest

Reuters News Service

Britain reviews distancing rule for next stage of easing lockdown (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Right-wing and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign