Operation licence of Nava renewed but bar still in trouble over violations

The deputy ministry for tourism on Wednesday said it had renewed the operation licence of Nava Seaside, the Protaras bar-restaurant that was temporarily closed last week for not having one.

Although the operating licence has been renewed, the company’s offences in relation to breaking coronavirus health and safety protocols will be in court on June 24, the ministry said.

Authorities took Nava in court with police seeking an injunction for it to be temporarily closed after it transpired that it did not have the required permits. That was after the owner was booked five times for allowing in too many customers in violation of the quarantine law during the bank holiday weekend of June 6 to 8.

The bar was temporarily closed down but its management announced on Tuesday that the Famagusta district court, after finding out that the company’s property was now fully licensed by the authorities, lifted the injunction suspending its operation.

The business said it would reopen on Thursday evening.

The deputy ministry for tourism said that the business had filed for a renewal of its operation licence that expired in January and was approved after submitting all the necessary documents and passing the fire service inspection last week.

“Therefore, the deputy ministry had no reason to reject the renewal of the restaurant’s operating licence for 2020,” it said.

“It is clarified that regardless of the renewal of the restaurant’s operating licence, the company’s offences in relation to the Law on Infectious Diseases, will be brought to justice on June 24.”

The ministry also said that its services have picked up the pace as regards applications for issuing new or renewing operation licences for bars and restaurants.

It added that last week alone it issued and renewed 105 licences.

This followed criticism by owners of bars and restaurants on the delay in renewing licences which led to many being booked by the police.

The recreation centres’ association (Pasika) on Saturday had said the delays in receiving the licences were not their fault as the applications had been made in time.





