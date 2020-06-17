June 17, 2020

Supreme court vital for judicial reform says minister

By Jean Christou014
Outgoing supreme court president Myron Nicolatos (centre) flanked by the new president , Stelios Nathanael (left) and Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides

The supreme court is one of government’s essential partners in efforts to reform the judicial system, Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said on Wednesday.

He was speaking during a visit to the court on the occasion of the retirement of supreme court president Myron Nicolatos who worked with “conscientiousness and courage” since his appointment to the top judicial spot in 2014.

He and Nicolatos, 68, also had a three-decades-long friendship and had worked very closely together over the past 12 months on the plans for judicial reforms to speed up the justice system.

Savvides also congratulated the new president of the supreme court, Stelios Nathanael, 67.

In his comments, Nicolatos said the supreme court has been a protagonist in efforts to reform the judicial system and had received strong support for the process from the government.

The task was now at a very advanced stage, he said, adding that the reform bills could soon be approved by the House.

Incoming court president Nathaniel thanked Nicolatos for his service and friendship and said he was confident that the reforms would go smoothly.

 



