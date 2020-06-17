Tesla continues to surprise investors

Everyone expected Tesla to suffer during the novel coronavirus crisis, as consumers became cautious in luxury purchases.
Instead, Tesla has emerged from the crisis with solid results and some substantial announcements. On Tuesday, the US Environmental Protection Agency confirmed that the agency approved a 402-mile range for the updated Tesla Model S Long Range Plus. This means that the car can travel 20 per cent farther on a charge than all others previously.
“Tesla has updated the 2020 Model S Long Range Plus vehicle making several changes to the vehicle from the one EPA previously tested. EPA approved the new label value based on a review of the testing protocols and data submitted by Tesla and found it was complete and accurate,” the EPA said in a statement. Then, the Palo Alto, CA-based company is in talks to build a new factory near Austin, Texas, with a goal of producing Model Y vehicles at the location by the end of this year, and Cybertrucks at some point in 2021. This would mean a major ramp-up in production.
The company has also managed to reopen its California facility with the approval of local authorities. There have been reports of coronavirus cases among workers since the reopening, but inspectors have not yet required work stoppages.
First, Tesla stock is currently up over 3,000 per cent since the company’s 2010 IPO. With an $170bn market capitalisation, and a near- $1,000 stock price, Tesla is now worth more than Toyota.
This is very remarkable for a company that has never earned an annual profit. Tesla only sold about 250,000 vehicles in 2019.
Even Elon Musk himself, a corporate chief not known for weighing his words, has been quietly concerned about the company’s stock price. He’s twice tweeted that the stock price is “too high.”
But investors are piling into Tesla as they believe it is the leader in electric cars. “Tesla trades on sentiment and enthusiasm,” comments Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments, in an interview with CNBC.
“From my perspective, the momentum is still there, you’re breaking out to new highs, and the stock is a relative outperformer versus the S&P 500,” says Craig Johnson, senior technical research analyst at Piper Sandler.”
Musk has explained Tesla’s long-term strategy in a blog:
“The strategy of Tesla is to enter at the high end of the market, where customers are prepared to pay a premium, and then drive down market as fast as possible to higher unit volume and lower prices with each successive model.
Without giving away too much, I can say that the second model will be a sporty four door family car at roughly half the $89,000 price point of the Tesla Roadster and the third model will be even more affordable. In keeping with a fast growing technology company, all free cash flow is plowed back into R&D to drive down the costs and bring the follow on products to market as fast as possible. When someone buys the Tesla Roadster sports car, they are actually helping pay for development of the low cost family car.”
No one would call this a plan without risk, but investors are cheering Musk on.