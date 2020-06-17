June 17, 2020

Thoc takes Our Town on tour

Following its successful performances at the Makarios III Amphitheatre in Nicosia, Our Town, a play by Thornton Wilder directed by Alexia Papalazarou is embarking on a tour around the island with the first stop on Friday at the Municipal Limassol Gardens.

After Limassol’s show, which will start at 9pm, the play will travel to the Sotira Municipal Amphitheatre on June 25. These two performances have ticketed entries ranging between €6 and €12. The rest of the performances, taking place in smaller municipalities and suburbs, are free to attend.

For the shows in Limassol’s Municipal Gardens and Sotira, audiences are required to secure a ticket before the performance, either from Gardens (25-582268) or the Sotira Municipality (23-824444) as there won’t be a ticket office on the night.

On June 20 Our Town will be at the Kalo Chorio kindergarten at 8.30pm. On June 23, it’s time for the elementary school of Ayias Marinas Xyliatou to see the play and three days later, Pedoulas Lyceum will host it at 8.45pm.

The author’s masterful writing transforms the small moments of the everyday life of the heroes in a typical provincial town, moments that usually go unnoticed, covered in the dust of routine and history.

Wilder’s simple but multi-layered play reminds audiences of what life is all about and masterfully reveals all its dimensions. It idolises the everyday, the trivial, all those moments that escape like sand through the fingers, all the points of contraction and expansion that compose life.

“So, let us all be together again in our seats,” says Thoc, “and let us remember all those insignificant, all the small details and memories that make life, life.”

 

Our Town

William Thornton’s play, directed by Alexia Papalazarou. June 19. Limassol Municipal Gardens, Limassol, 9pm, €6-12.  June 20. Kalo Chorio, Limassol. 8.30pm. June 23. Agias Marinas Xyliatou Elementary School, Nicosia. .8.45pm. June 25. Sotiras Municipal Amphitheatre, Famagusta, 9pm, €6-12. June 26. Pedoulas Lyceum, Nicosia. 8.45pm. Tel: 22-864361



