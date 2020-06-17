June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two bakeries robbed of €750

By Annette Chrysostomou02

Two bakeries were robbed at knifepoint in less than two hours on Wednesday in the Paphos district.

At around 2am, an unknown man entered a bakery in Kato Paphos, and wielding a knife told the employee in broken English to give him the cash from the register.

He then fled on foot with €150.

According to the employee of the bakery, the perpetrator was 1.75 metres tall. He wore black trousers, black shoes and a hooded black sweatshirt, while his face was covered with a surgical mask.

Just a little later, at 3.40am, another robbery was carried out, apparently by the same man, at a bakery in Chlorakas.

The thief entered the bakery and started taking money from the cash register. When he was noticed by the employee he threatened her with a knife, grabbed the money, around €600, and left.

Investigations focus on footage from surveillance cameras in the area. DNA and fingerprints were recovered from the premises.



