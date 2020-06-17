June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two bookings from over 500 checks on premises

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police booked two premises, a café in Nicosia and an association in Larnaca overnight for violating measures in place to contain the coronavirus.

In the 12 hours from Tuesday 6pm until Wednesday 6am, 520 inspections were carried out, 73 in Nicosia, 72 in Limassol, 212 in Larnaca, 26 in Paphos, 58 around Paralimni and 79 in the Morphou district.



