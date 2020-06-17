June 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two wanted in connection with embezzling from employer

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police are looking for two people in connection with the circulation of a forged document and embezzlement.

A restaurant owner reported on Tuesday that two of her employees, both 29, took a cheque from her cheque book, forged it and cashed it at a bank, getting away with €1,900.

The crime unit has started a search for the suspects but has not yet found them, police reported on Wednesday.



