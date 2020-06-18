June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus:  A fine-free night, no violations

By Annette Chrysostomou

Police inspected 676 premises in 24 hours from 6am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, without booking any of them for violations of coronavirus restrictions.

The inspections were carried out in restaurants, taverns, cafes, pizzerias, hotels, pubs, beaches, sports clubs and other public buildings.

Twenty-four properties were inspected in Nicosia, 42 in Limassol, 319 in Larnaca, 116 in Paphos, 117 in the Famagusta district and 58 in the Morphou region.

 



