June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: one death, no new cases

By Evie Andreou00

A 65-year-old man has died of Covid-19 the health ministry said on Thursday while simultaneously announcing that no new cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

The man was being treated at the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit and had a chronic underlying condition.

He is the 19th person to have died directly of coronavirus so far. Seven more people who had the virus died from other conditions.

The total number of coronavirus cases remains at 985, after no new cases were detected out of another 1,047 lab tests.

One more patient is being treated at the Nicosia hospital’s ICU.



