Cricket to resume in Cyprus on Sunday

The 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup commences on June 21, 2020 after the delay caused by Covid-19 pandemic. This season there are 10 teams taking part in the competition organized by Cyprus Cricket Association (CCA) and presented by European Cricket Network (ECN) – the digital home for news, scores, streams of European cricket.

Defending champions Nicosia Tigers will be led by the charismatic Faysal Mia, who would hope for a repeat of last year’s success. Nicosia Tigers will again bank on experienced Qasim Anwar and Abdul Manan to lead their charge.

However, last year’s semi-finalist Punjab Lions along with Riyaan CC remain hot favourites to lift the cup this time round. Riyaan CC have worked hard in recruiting some exciting talent during the off-season to add to the fearsome pace attack that they already possess and would only have themselves to blame if they fail to deliver on the promise.

Punjab Lions who suffered a surprise loss in last year’s semi-final to Nicosia Tigers, would be hoping to crash Riyaan’s party and would be heavily reliant on the quartet of Tiwari, Kulwinder and the Singh brothers Tejwinder and Gurpartap.

National team’s star all-rounder Mangala Gunasekara re-appointed as Sri Lankans CC captain would be hoping to inspire the ageing squad to utilize all its experience to deliver another masterclass performance.

Last year’s finalists Cyprus Moufflons CC and Limassol based Gladiators can be considered as dark horses and have the ability to produce magic moments and disrupt top teams’ plans.

Last year’s semi-finalists CTL Eurocollege, Sri Lankan Limassol Lions, Amdocs, and Nicosia XI Fighters who all can be quite formidable when able to field their best sides will be hoping to avoid relegation.

The 10 competing teams have been split into two groups, and the top two from both groups will progress to the semi-final stage, followed by the final on August 16 with all games taking place at Ypsonas Cricket ground, Limassol.

This year, for the first time all games of the CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup will be live streamed on internet with English commentary and can be viewed at www.ecn.cricket

BAO Financial Group who are the title sponsors of the event are looking forward to a strong and long-term partnership with Cyprus Cricket. Nayan Agarwal, the CEO of BAO Financial Group, commented “Cricket is more than just a sport and we are proud to be a part of it, to support, inspire and grow the potential of our younger generations.”

“I have been learning about the Cyprus cricket landscape from the board members of Cyprus Cricket Association. It feels like a place perfect for cricket to grow, develop and thrive all year round. The opportunity has now arrived for the Cypriot champions to play on a global stage at the European Champions League (ECL). I know this will immediately and permanently ignite the Cyprus domestic structure and will take the promotion of the sport in country to the next level too.” said Daniel Weston, Founder of the ECL and ECN.

Altogether 23 matches are scheduled to be played over the next 9 weeks in what promises to be an exciting season of T20 cricket. For complete fixtures list and more information, please visit cypruscricket.com





