Cypriot cinema at Skali Aglandjias

Pantheon Theatre may have said it will remain shut until September, promising to return with a banging programme for the new season but summer 2020 hasn’t been cancelled. The theatre team is putting together an open air season at Skali Aglandjias in Nicosia. From June 20 until July 15, Cypriot film productions will be screened – a total of 26 films from 22 Cypriot directors, many of which have been distinguished internationally.
The decision to organise this tribute was based on the need to support Cypriot directors at a time when the worlds of cinema and culture experienced a drought. Additionally, a tribute to Cypriot cinema offers the public a rare opportunity to enjoy movies from a varied film spectrum (including fiction and documentary) under the summer night sky, with Cyprus and its creators in the spotlight.
The choice of films was based on authenticity, aesthetics, originality and artistic honesty of the creators.
On June 20, the season will open with a film by important Cypriot director Christos Siopacha who recently passed away – I Kathodos ton Ennia. Two films will be shown each day and viewers can purchase a day ticket for €10 to watch both films or buy a single-entry ticket for €6.
For ticket details and film selections, follow Pantheon Theatre’s Facebook page or call 22-675787. Tickets can be purchased via soldoutticketbox.com
The programme will screen June 20: I Kathodos ton 9, Committed; June 21: Boy on the Bridge, Under the Stars; June 22: Magic Beans, Pause; June 23: Smuggling Hendrix, Oikopedo; June 24: The Story of the Green Line, Kalabush; June 26: Beloved Days, Rosmarie; June 27: The Road to Ithaca, Fish & Chips; June 28: Missing Fetine, Sunrise in Kimeria; June 29: Small Crime, Boy on the Bridge; June 30: Roads and Oranges, Se Touto to Karteri; July 3: Committed, Magic Beans; July 4: Fotografiki Michani Sosta Kanonismeni, Smuggling Hendrix; July 5: Flowers and Bullets, Fish & Chips; July 6: Kalabush, The Road to Ithaca; July 7: Bar, Sunrise in Kimmeria; July 9: Missing Fetine, Entiposis enos Pnigmenou; July 10: Family Member, Oikopedo 12; July 11: Se touto to Karteri, The Small Fish, July 12: Pause, Under the Stars; July 13: Flowers and Bullets, Family Member; July 14: Rosmarie, Small Crime; July 15: Beloved Days, To Tama.
Cypriot Cinema at Skali Aglandjias
Open-air Cypriot film screenings. June 20 – July 15. Skali Aglandjias, Nicosia. 8.30pm and 10.30pm. times may differ each day. Tel: 22-675787