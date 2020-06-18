June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has high share of temporary workers from outside EU

By Annette Chrysostomou022

Cyprus has one of the highest shares of employees born outside the EU employed on temporary contracts, the latest Eurostat data show.

In 2019, the highest share of employees born outside the EU employed on temporary contracts was recorded in Poland (53 per cent), followed by Spain (38 per cent) and Cyprus with 33 per cent. By contrast, the lowest share was observed in Estonia (2 per cent), followed by Latvia (4 per cent), Austria (8 per cent) and Ireland (10 per cent).

Last year more than one fifth (22 per cent) of employees born outside the EU were employed on a temporary contract. In comparison, the share of people with a temporary contract among employees born in another EU member state was 15 per cent, while native-born employees with a temporary job had the lowest rate, standing at 13 per cent.

For persons born in another EU country, the highest share of temporary employees in the total number of employees was recorded in Spain (29 per cent), followed by Portugal (24 per cent) and Greece (23 per cent). The lowest was observed in Hungary and Ireland (both 6 per cent), Austria (7 per cent), Luxembourg, Cyprus and Slovenia (all 9 per cent).



