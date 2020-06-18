June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FMs of Cyprus and Russia have an in-depth discussion on East Med developments

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov

An in-depth discussion on the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean with an emphasis on the tasks to promote a Cyprus settlement process, including the UN’s role in this process was held between Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The ministry said Christodoulides and Lavrov spoke on the phone at the former’s initiative and informed each other about their governments’ efforts to lift coronavirus restrictions.

The bilateral agenda was revised and joint events were outlined in the context of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, marked this year.

“They also had an in-depth discussion on the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean with an emphasis on the tasks to promote a Cyprus settlement process, including the UN’s role in this process,” the ministry said.

After a tripartite meeting in Berlin on November, 25 2019 between UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres and the two leaders the former issued a statement saying that he agreed to extend his efforts to achieve terms of reference to serve as a consensus starting point for phased, meaningful, and results-oriented negotiations at the earliest feasible opportunity.

Efforts to convene an informal five-party meeting, in a bid to conclude the terms of reference and resume negotiations for a Cyprus settlement, were expected to start after April 2020 and the elections in the north but these have been postponed to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



