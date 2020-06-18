June 18, 2020

Japan offering master’s and Phd scholarships

The Yasuda auditorium at the University of Tokyo

The Japanese embassy in Cyprus has announced that the Japanese government will provide scholarships for 2021 to Cypriot nationals born on or after April 2, 1986 who wish to continue their studies in Japanese universities as research students for a master’s or PhD degree.

The duration of study for research students is two years or one and a half year (including six months of Japanese language training) and it starts in September or October 2021 depending on the university.

The scholarship includes travel to/from Japan, tuition fees, the student visa and a monthly stipend which also covers accommodation. This amount is set at 143,000 YEN (approximately €1,214) for research students.

The selection of candidates will take place in early October 2020, initially based on the evaluation of the submitted application documents and afterwards based on the candidate’s performance in the written examinations of the English and Japanese languages, as well as a personal interview.

The Japanese embassy is not obligated to justify any rejections. After the publication of the results, there will be no re-examination and objections are not accepted.

Deadline is September18, 2020. No application will be accepted after the deadline.

For details and application forms, please refer to the embassy’s website as follows:

https://www.cy.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_ja/11_000001_00056.html

The address to submit an application is:

Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Cyprus, 5 Esperidon Street, Strovolos 2001, Nicosia, Cyprus



