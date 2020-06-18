June 18, 2020

Lidl celebrates 10 years in Cyprus

Lidl Cyprus is celebrating 10 years on the island by giving a €200,000 bonus to its employees as well as funding academic scholarships in collaboration with the European University Cyprus.

The scholarships will be available for up to 600 employees regardless of their position within the company. The bonus is in addition to that given to employees recognising their commitment and dedication throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

The scholarships will cover up to 75 per cent of the costs of selected undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Interested individuals have an opportunity to further their education through part-time and remote courses.

Driven by principles of justice, equality, transparency and trust, Lidl aims to bolster its presence in Cyprus by obtaining the title of Top Employer.

