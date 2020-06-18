June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Photo competition launched to capture both Cyprus’ division and its common future

By Staff Reporter06
The buffer zone

By Becky Kammitsi

Akel and the European United Left (GUE/NGL) are organising the second bicommunal photography competition.

This year’s theme is ‘The barbed wire that separates us, the common future that unites us’.

The competition will run between June 17 and October 14.

The contestants, Cypriots but also residents of the island, are called on to capture the reality of the division of Cyprus, while at the same time give hope for the building of a peaceful future that will reunite Cyprus and its people.

The top three winners will win a trip to Brussels where the exhibition of the 40 best photos will take place. The top 12 best will also be included in a 2021 calendar.

Information is available on the Akel website and on the party’s pages on social media.

For clarifications and participation contact: 22589521 or email: [email protected] or Facebook: AKEL1926



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Suspect in 17 burglaries is arrested

George Psyllides

Road works begin Monday at Solomou Square and Paphos Gate

Staff Reporter

Two people, one special constable, charged with bribery and corruption

George Psyllides

Some hotels still unsure when or if they will open

Annette Chrysostomou

Makarios of Kenya launches Nairobi food distribution in wake of pandemic

Gina Agapiou

Drugs bust uncovers Cyprus’ first ever meth lab

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign