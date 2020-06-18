June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Refugee solidarity demo planned for Friday

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: The refugee camp at Kokkinotrimithia (Christos Theodorides)

On the occasion of World Refugee Day marked annually on June 20 trade union Peo and other left-wing movements on Thursday urged people to join a protest showing solidarity with refugees.

The demonstration “for peace, democracy, equal treatment and human rights, against racism, fascism and xenophobia” will take place on Friday at 6pm at Eleftheria square in Nicosia, an announcement said.

“Millions of people around the world are taking part in the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ campaign for World Refugee Day on June 20, protesting and resisting racist and fascist policies against refugees which deny them protection and cultivate hateful mentalities.”

In its announcement, Peo called for the abolition of refugee camps in Europe and warned of an increase of far-right organisations and parties.

 



Staff Reporter

