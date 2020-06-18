June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remands issued after pair caught with burglary tools

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The Paphos district court on Thursday issued two-day remands against a 20-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in connection with a theft and the possession of burglary tools.

According to police, the vehicle in which the two people, known to have been involved in burglaries in the past, were travelling was stopped on Wednesday evening for an inspection.

A search of their vehicle turned up a number of burglary tools and a cheque for €350.

Further investigations revealed the cheque had been stolen from a 47-year-old woman who reported the theft on Wednesday.

During the burglary a box with tools worth €50 was also stolen.

New arrest warrants have been issued against the 20-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman for breaking into the house.

The 29-year-old has previously been arrested for setting a vehicle on fire on June 15.

She was arrested because the owner of the car testified the suspect threatened her son, accusing him of stealing the sum of €200 from an apartment.

She was also seen in the area of the arson on the same day.



