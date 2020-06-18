June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Special guests to join Alexia at virtual concert

By Eleni Philippou00

Following last year’s successful concert on World Refugee Day, singer Alexia will hold a virtual concert on Saturday to again mark the date. In joining the UNHCR’s campaign, titled Everyone Can Make A Difference, Every Action Counts, Alexia and fellow artists aim to remind the public that everyone, including refugees, can contribute to society.

“The pandemic of Covid-19 and the recent anti-racism protests,” said Rialto Theatre, “have shown us how desperately we need to fight for a more inclusive and equal world. A world where no one is left behind. It has never been clearer that all of us have a role to play in order to bring about change. Everyone can make a difference.”

As such, Alexia will join forces with other musicians from all walks of life for a concert that will be streamed online from 9pm on Alexia’s official YouTube channel and projected outside Rialto Theatre on a big screen, in collaboration with Madame Bar.

Alexia has invited refugees and a number of special guest artists from her personal international network, who take a stand with refugees and fundamental human rights, to add their sounds, voices, and messages to the evening.

Refugee musicians living in Cyprus for some years such as Jawad Jabar (Iraq) and Ferhad Seyda (Syria) will also share their talents and skills at the concert. Additionally, young refugees, who took part in Alexia’s outreach music programme Re-bE will send video messages of poems they have written and songs they would like to be heard.

The concert will be conducted in English and Greek, with songs sung in many languages.

Additional information can be found on Alexia’s official Facebook page – Alexi Vassiliou Page

 

World Refugee Day Concert

Concert with Alexia and other artists from Cyprus and abroad. June 26. Streamed on YouTube and projected outside Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 9pm



