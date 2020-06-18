June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Supreme court president harbours high hopes for judicial reform

By George Psyllides06
New supreme court president Stelios Nathaniel with President Nicos anastasiades at his swearing in ceremony on Thursday (PIO)

The new supreme court president expressed hope on Thursday that parliament would soon approve bills to reform the justice system to help speed up procedures and put in place the necessary self-regulating mechanisms.

Speaking during his affirmation ceremony at the presidential palace, Stelios Nathanael said the changes  would help “not only in speeding up the rate of delivering justice but also provide the necessary mechanisms of self-regulation and reciprocal control that are necessary in the society of a  modern and European state with rule of law.”

Nathanael, who is replacing Myron Nicolatos who is retiring, said it was the supreme court that first highlighted the problems in the dispensation of justice with emphasis on the delays.

He said the supreme court had sought help from the EU in relation with the operation of the courts.

In doing so it revised traditional views and made bold changes in most of the issues that were considered as not requiring intervention in the past because of the conditions at the time.

 



