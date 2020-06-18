June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspect in 17 burglaries is arrested

By George Psyllides01

Police said they have arrested a 47-year-old in the Famagusta district in connection with 17 cases of burglary and theft from homes and other places in 2018 and last Sunday.

The man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly robbing a cafeteria in Paralimni on Sunday.

Police said the suspect went in at around 8.30am and while the cleaner was on the second floor, he opened the till and stole €600.

He was however, caught on camera and he was eventually detained in Larnaca on Wednesday.

On Thursday, in addition to the cafeteria case, police filed an additional 16 cases of burglary and theft against the suspect committed in the Famagusta district in 2018.

The court adjourned until June 25. The suspect will remain in custody until then.



