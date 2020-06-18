June 18, 2020

Teen arrested for school computer theft

By Staff Reporter

Paphos police arrested a 15-year-old boy late on Wednesday in connection with a high-school burglary.

The teenager was arrested around 5pm after information connected him to a burglary at Ayias Paraskevis high school in Yeroskipou.

The break-in occurred during lockdown measures on April 10. It was reported to the police by the school’s headmaster.

Two laptops worth €800 were stolen during the burglary.

The boy was charged in writing and released and will appear before Paphos district court, police said.

 

 



