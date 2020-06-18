June 18, 2020

Two people, one special constable, charged with bribery and corruption

A special constable serving in Paphos entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday in connection with taking money from a suspect to warn him of any police actions that affected him.

The other man also denied charges of bribery, corruption, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The two suspects, both 42, appeared before the Paphos criminal court on Thursday to be formally charged in connection with offences committed between 2014 and October 2019.

The cop is accused of accepting €25,000 over that time to provide information to the second defendant.

According to the charge sheet, the officer agreed to pass on any information regarding police operations targeting him.

At an unknown date, the officer tipped off the other defendant about an ongoing drug squad investigation against him, the court heard.



