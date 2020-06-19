June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

Aren’t they just adorable?

By CM Guest Columnist00
Adorable baby lamp
kitten smelling a flower in Saint-Guen, France

kitten smelling a flower in Saint-Guen, France

Cub on brown wood

Cub on brown wood

A baby giraffe is looking for its mom Naivasha, Kenya

A baby giraffe is looking for its mom Naivasha, Kenya

After a good season in Cairns Australia, there were lots of baby frogs around.

After a good season in Cairns Australia, there were lots of baby frogs around.

Puppies cuddled up

Puppies cuddled up

Young turtles gathering together under a heat lamp. Ajaccio France

Young turtles gathering together under a heat lamp. Ajaccio France

Three of four cheetah cubs following their mother while she is on the lookout for a new meal in Tanzania’s Serengeti

Three of four cheetah cubs following their mother while she is on the lookout for a new meal in Tanzania’s Serengeti

Huddled lion cubs, Serengeti Tanzania

Huddled lion cubs, Serengeti Tanzania

Fawns waiting for their mother

Fawns waiting for their mother

Baby monkey siblings

Baby monkey siblings

Adorable baby fox pup

Adorable baby fox pup

A birds nest with twelve chickens

A birds nest with twelve chickens

Adorable baby lamp

Adorable baby lamp

A gecko hatching in Chattham, United Kogndom

A gecko hatching in Chattham, United Kogndom

Baby seal in Sixes, United States

Baby seal in Sixes, United States

2 yellow baby ducklings

2 yellow baby ducklings



Related posts

18 awe-striking pictures of nature

CM Guest Columnist

18 times architecture was in complete harmony with nature

CM Guest Columnist

15+1 breathtaking aerial photos

CM Guest Columnist

13+1 times animals showed affection to one another

CM Guest Columnist

Helpless seal pups entangled in netting get rescued by kayakers

CM Guest Columnist

Nature is amazing!

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign