June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after stolen jewellery found

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police on Thursday arrested a man after stolen jewellery was found in his possession.

Following a tip off, officers stopped a car driven by a 30-year-old man at a car park at 8.15pm.

During a search the officers found two bags containing jewellery on him, police reported.

The suspect was arrested and questioned. He made various claims which are being investigated.



