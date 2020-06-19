Coronavirus: crowd limits increased

June 19, 2020

The health ministry on Friday increased the number of people allowed at social gatherings as of June 24, which was previously limited to 10 individuals under the coronavirus protocols.

The mass gatherings protocol originally said 10 people were allowed at weddings, christenings, concerts, festivals, private get-togethers and any other kind of assembly.

However, the ministry decided on Friday that as of next Wednesday, 75 people would be allowed to attend gatherings indoors, and 150 people would be allowed at outdoor gatherings.

Originally, the plan was for 50 people to be allowed indoors and 100 people outdoors, but considering the latest positive epidemiological data, the ministry decided to increase the number.

The ministry added simultaneous indoor and outdoor gatherings were not allowed ie, you could not have 75 people inside and another 150 outside.



