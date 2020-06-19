June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Meeting under way at palace to review epidemiological data

By George Psyllides00

A meeting is underway between President Nicos Anastasiades and the scientific advisory team to review the epidemiological data to date.

The meet will focus on the operation of airports and the handling of the potential arrival of tourists, as well as the re-opening of crossings points to the north.

The list of countries from which flights are allowed is expected to be evaluated and countries may be added and removed based on the latest data available. Those in category A face no restrictions, those in category B need to bring a certificate from their country saying they tested negative for the virus, and category C countries are only allowed under special circumstances.

Crossing points between the two sides opened last week for cars, allowing Turkish Cypriot workers, people needing medical treatment, plus Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in the north to cross amid some controversy over the date for fully lifting movement restrictions.

The Republic is currently in the third phase of easing restrictions including the reopening of malls, swimming pools, ports, kindergartens, open-air cinemas and theatres, and the internal areas of restaurants and hotels with crowd and health protocols.

The third round of relaxations was to go on until July 14 but positive epidemiological results cut that short to June 24 when phase four could be set to begin, depending on what advice the scientific team will impart to the president on Friday.



