June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No new cases announced on Friday

By Peter Michael010

For the fourth time this week there were no new cases of coronavirus announced by the health ministry on Friday.

The total confirmed number of cases remains 985.



Related posts

Seven women arrested in brothel bust

Nick Theodoulou

Over 200 buses for new public transport fleet arrive in Cyprus

Peter Michael

Remand extended for five meth-lab suspects

George Psyllides

House passes steeper fines for businesses violating Covid protocols

Andria Kades

Nurses set to strike next Wednesday due to delay in new hirings

Gina Agapiou

Green Dot operating licence renewed

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign