June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Parliament to stay where it is

By Annette Chrysostomou030
House president Demetris Syllouris

House speaker Demetris Syllouris on Friday announced that the House of Representatives will continue to work from the Filoxenia conference centre until its breaks up for the summer.

The decision was taken after the House was informed of coronavirus measures by the epidemiological team of the health ministry which stressed the importance of social distancing, he said.

The president has already been informed and the costs will be covered by the executive, he added.

Parliament temporarily moved to the conference centre because it affords more space.



