June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two establishments booked overnight

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

Police have booked two premises for not complying with measures aimed at containing the coronavirus in the 24 hours from Thursday to Friday morning, both in Nicosia.

A total of 943 restaurants, bars and other premises were inspected, nearly half of them, 443, in Larnaca.

In Nicosia 52 establishments were checked, in Limassol 88, in Paphos 79, in the Famagusta area 118 and in the Morphou district 163.



Related posts

Luxury car and safe stolen from Peyia home

Annette Chrysostomou

Elderly man killed in traffic accident identified (updated)

Elias Hazou

‘Longest day’ charity golf challenge

Bejay Browne

Bishop in standoff with audit boss over illegal goat farm

Elias Hazou

Anastasiades’ visit to Israel postponed

Staff Reporter

Syrian national loses third asylum appeal due to suspected Isis links

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign