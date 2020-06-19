June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Webinar on how safe student accommodation is in UK

By Gina Agapiou00

A company that provides private student accommodation in the UK will host a webinar on Monday to inform parents and students about the safety and cancellation policies implemented during Covid-19 pandemic.

Student Lettings webinar on the impact of Covid-19 on student accommodation in the UK will be offered for free to students and parents in English at 6.30pm, and in Greek at 7.30pm.

The webinar will cover the safety and cancellation policies that have been put in place by student accommodation providers in the UK. It will also introduce and show how to book an accommodation through the www.studentletsuk.com platform. It includes a Q&A session at the end.

To participate follow the links below:

English Webinar at 6:30pm: https://meet.google.com/vny-htug-yof

Greek Webinar at 7:30pm: https://meet.google.com/hia-sdkv-tqx

For more information contact Student Lettings at 22 377790 or e-mail at [email protected]



